Islamabad: PTI founder Imran Khan’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry has said that in the 190 million pound case, why did Nawaz Sharif’s son Hassan Nawaz sell a property worth nine billion for 18 billion? The government should answer.

Talking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, he said that there is practically no element of crime in Toshakhana II, a series of false cases are being launched against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, that is why we demand that the trial in Toshakhana II be stopped immediately.

He said that Imran Khan has responded to the allegations made by the accountability court judge yesterday. Imran Khan said that the trial never starts before 11:30 in the jail. Imran Khan said that he received a message at nine in the morning that the judge has come, to which he asked if my lawyers have come. He did not get a response and said that when my lawyers come, please give me a message and I will come.

Faisal Chaudhry said that Imran Khan said that he suddenly found out that the judge got up and left, it is not true for the judge to say that so and so did not appear and I kept waiting for two and a half hours.

Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said that the 190 million pound reference has nothing to do with the merits, they will ask Nawaz Sharif why his son sold a property worth nine billion rupees for 18 billion rupees? In which account did Hassan Nawaz take the extra nine billion rupees? The cabinet has nothing to do with who received the frozen money in London, the question is why the property worth nine billion was sold for 18 billion rupees, the ruling party should answer this.

Faisal Chaudhry said that the question is why out-of-turn cases are being taken up? The intention is to punish without looking at the merits of the case, this is a political case. The law in the country, democracy, media, IT have been destroyed, all this was done to crush the Tehreek-e-Insaf, the system of democracy was established in the country.

He said that raising the voice of protest in the country has been made terrorism, the media has been controlled in the country, the media should be stopped and no voice should be raised, our direct demands before the negotiation committee.

He said that excesses were committed by allowing the military trial of civilians, constitutional amendments were made after the Peshawar APS attack, political workers were targeted here, and cases were dropped after leaving the PTI.

The lawyer said that Imran Khan has decided to raise the issue of human rights violations at the international level, Pakistan as a state is bound by international agreements.

Faisal Chaudhry said that some facilities were not provided to the founder in jail, the TV facility was stopped, we were met only on one Thursday in three months, the founder spoke to the children tomorrow after five months, we will file a petition in the Islamabad High Court, our petition on human rights violations is pending in the Supreme Court, it should be heard, Imran Khan was kept in solitary confinement for three weeks and was subjected to mental torture.

He said that in my opinion, the people of the negotiation committee are political people. We will not forget about May 9 and November 26. Qazi Faez Isa had taken the baton from us. Today, he is not there, but PTI is there. No political party can be eliminated with the force of a stick. Today, despite all efforts, Imran Khan and PTI are standing.