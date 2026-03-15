RAWALPINDI :Afghan nationals arrested in Rawalpindi as law enforcement intensifies action against illegal residents.

Police and law enforcement agencies conducted a joint combing search operation in several areas under the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station, during which 17 Afghan nationals were taken into custody.

According to sources, authorities checked suspicious individuals and verified their documents during the operation. Those who failed to meet the legal requirements were detained and shifted to the police station.

Police officials said the personal details of the detained individuals have been recorded, after which they were transferred to a holding center where further legal proceedings will take place.

Authorities stated that such operations will continue to ensure law and order in the area and to take action against individuals residing illegally in Rawalpindi.