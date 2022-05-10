<!-- wp:image {"id":99319,"width":1064,"height":588,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-332.jpeg" alt="14 Civilians Killed In Eastern DR Congo Attack - UrduPoint" class="wp-image-99319" width="1064" height="588"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Bunia, DR Congo: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Fourteen civilians<\/a> were killed in an attack on a displaced persons\u2019 camp in Ituri province in conflict-torn eastern DR Congo, a monitoring group said on Tuesday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>The attack occurred on Monday, according to the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Kivu Security Tracker<\/a> (KST), a respected monitor of violence in the region.<br>It added that it suspected militants from an ethnic armed group called CODECO to be behind the attack.<br>CODECO \u2014 the name for the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo \u2014 is a political-religious sect that claims to represent the interests of the Lendu ethnic group.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>It is considered one of the deadliest militias operating in the east of the country, blamed for a number of <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">ethnic massacres<\/a> in Ituri.<br>Jules Tsuba, president of an association of civil society groups in the region, said most of the victims in Monday\u2019s attack were children and stressed the death toll was provisional.<br>Photos seen by AFP showed children splayed on the ground, covered in blood.<br>Ituri and neighbouring North Kivu province have been governed by the security forces since May last year in a bid to stem attacks, but massacres have continued.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->