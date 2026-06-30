RAWALPINDI: At least 14 under-trial prisoners escaped from a police transit van on Monday after blinding personnel with chili powder near Sihala.

The incident occurred in the Sihala area after the inmates were being transferred back to Adiala jail following a routine court appearance in Kahuta.

According to an official statement from the Rawalpindi police spokesperson, initial investigations reveal that a violent fight first broke out among the prisoners inside the moving van.

When the vehicle was pulled over for inspection at the Chakiya security check post, an inmate threw chili powder directly into the eyes of the police personnel as they opened the doors, incapacitating the guards and allowing 14 detainees to flee.

“Four of the escaped prisoners have been re-arrested during the ongoing search operation,” the police spokesperson said. “Specialised teams have been deployed to track down the remaining 10 fugitives.”

A massive manhunt is currently under way across the rugged terrain surrounding the Chakiya post, the spokesperson said adding that police forces have placed Kahuta on a high security alert, sealing all entry and exit points and setting up strict blockades along Kahuta Road to search passing vehicles.

Local residents have been instructed to report any suspicious individuals to the police, the spokesperson said.

The Rawalpindi police said that they were coordinating closely with the Islamabad district police, given the geopolitical jurisdiction of the crime scene.

Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani also ordered senior commanders to supervise the manhunt operation.

A formal inquiry has been launched to investigate the security lapse, the spokesperson said.