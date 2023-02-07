LAHORE: Despite the rise in the number of verified positive cases to 1,576,411 over the past 24 hours, Pakistan has reported no deaths caused by new coronavirus. Tuesday saw 30,640 fatalities nationwide.

At least 13 individuals nationwide tested positive for Covid in the previous day, according to the most recent statistics provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

In the last 24 hours, 2,406 tests were conducted in Pakistan, and 13 of those tests resulted in good results. The Covid positivity ratio was 0.54 percent.