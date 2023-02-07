General (Ret.) Pervez Musharraf’s funeral prayers will be performed today at 1:45 p.m. in the Polo Ground at Malir Cantonment.

After multiple flight delays, the former army chief’s lifeless remains were flown from the UAE to Karachi on Monday night in a special aircraft.

In Sonapur, Dubai, when he passed away at the age of 79, the body was given Ghusl (religious washing and shrouding of the deceased prior to burial).

The widow of the former army leader and their children were also flown in with the remains of the deceased.

The aircraft landed and was parked close to the airport’s previous terminal. After being transported from the old terminal under strict protection, the body and the offended family arrived at their destination.

On Sunday, the grieving family formally requested permission to move the body from Pakistan’s consulate in Dubai.

It is significant to note that the former president’s mother was buried in Dubai and his father in Karachi.

It should be mentioned that Gen. (Ret.) Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday after receiving extensive amyloidosis therapy at the American Hospital in Dubai.