According to reports citing the law enforcement agency, at least 12 terrorists were shot dead Tuesday night in Lakki Marwat during a joint operation by the police and security services.

The authorities said that the terrorists belonged to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and had attacked in December 2022, killing six officers.

The law enforcement agency also stated that Tank was the terrorists’ intended target for their attack. It further said that the terrorists’ weapons and ammo had been found.

According to officials, the task of identifying the terrorists is under progress.

The police officers who took part in the operation were unharmed during the contact with the terrorists, according to the law enforcement agency.

Attack in Dera Ismail Khan repelled

Police in Dera Ismail Khan successfully thwarted an attempt on the Hathala police checkpoint in a separate incident.

The police claim that there was a 25-minute firefight between the police and the militants.

According to the authorities, the attackers fled when the Quick Response Force arrived. The incident did not result in any known casualties.

According to the military’s media wing, two terrorists were killed in a gunfight last week in the Esham neighbourhood in North Waziristan District.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) claimed in a statement that the terrorists who were slain had also left behind guns and ammunition. It was further claimed that the fanatics actively participated in terrorist acts against security personnel.

According to the ISPR, the incident “re-vindicates Pakistani Army’s commitment to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and underscores its determination to take on any and all groups that resort to violence.”