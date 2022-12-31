LAHORE: Despite the fact that the number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,575,785, Pakistan has not recorded any deaths caused by new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Saturday, 30,636 people had died nationwide.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently released statistics showing that over the course of the previous day, at least 12 persons nationwide tested positive for Covid.

In the past 24 hours, 4,899 tests were conducted in Pakistan, and 12 of those results were positive. The Covid positivity ratio was 0.24 percent.