Bajaur, Pakistan — In a landmark counter-terrorism operation, Pakistan’s security forces have successfully eliminated Qari Amjad alias Mufti Hazrat / Mufti Muzahim, the Naib Ameer (Deputy Chief) of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP/FAK), during a high-precision Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) conducted in Bajaur last night.

Qari Amjad was regarded as the No. 2 leader of the TTP, directly under Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, and one of the most wanted masterminds behind a series of terror attacks in Pakistan’s northwestern region.

Who Was Qari Amjad?

Full Name: Qari Amjad alias Mufti Hazrat / Mufti Muzahim

Qari Amjad alias Mufti Hazrat / Mufti Muzahim Date of Birth: 17 April 1979

17 April 1979 Place of Birth: Samar Bagh, Lower Dir

Samar Bagh, Lower Dir Residence: Dangam, Kunar, Afghanistan

Dangam, Kunar, Afghanistan Aliases: Mufti Hazrat Deroji, Mufti Muzahim, Mufti Amjad, Mufti Hazrat Ali

Designated by the United States on 25 March 2023 as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, Qari Amjad was the US-recognized Deputy Ameer of TTP and a close associate of Omran Khalid Khurasani and Molvi Faqir Muhammad.

He supervised TTP’s explosives and drone squads, pioneering quadcopter-based bombings, and was infamous for targeting girls’ schools and destroying educational infrastructure across the tribal districts.

Key Terrorist Operations

Masterminded multiple suicide bombings across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former FATA .

across . Planned and executed IED attacks on security forces and civilian convoys.

on security forces and civilian convoys. Led TTP’s drone teams , responsible for quadcopter-based attacks on border posts.

, responsible for on border posts. Oversaw the destruction of girls’ schools , reflecting his extremist ideology.

, reflecting his extremist ideology. Trained new recruits for cross-border infiltration and ambush tactics.

Intelligence reports confirm that he had recently entered Bajaur on orders from Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, where Pakistani intelligence and special forces tracked and neutralized him in a swift precision strike.

Strategic Impact

The neutralization of Qari Amjad marks a major victory for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism apparatus, significantly disrupting the TTP’s command and control structure.

Deals a decisive blow to TTP’s operational network in Bajaur, Swat, and North Waziristan .

to TTP’s operational network in . Demonstrates Pakistan’s zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism.

toward terrorism. Strengthens the ongoing intelligence-driven CT campaign across the border belt.

across the border belt. Reinforces the resolve of Pakistan’s armed forces to eliminate all threats to national stabili

Conclusion

The successful operation underlines Pakistan’s enhanced intelligence capabilities and unwavering commitment to dismantling terror networks. The elimination of Qari Amjad — a figure long considered untouchable — sends a strong message to extremist elements operating against Pakistan’s peace and security.