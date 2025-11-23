Ethiopia has been officially announced as the host of the 𝟯𝟮𝗻𝗱 𝗨𝗡 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 (𝗖𝗢𝗣𝟯𝟮) during the COP30 Closing Plenary in Belém, Brazil, a landmark achievement for both Ethiopia and the African continent. This decision brings the world’s largest annual climate gathering back to Africa in November 2027, with Addis Ababa set to become the global center of climate diplomacy.

In Ethiopia’s acceptance statement,𝗛.𝗘. 𝗠𝗿. 𝗦𝗲𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗺 𝗠𝗲𝗸𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗻, State Minister of Planning and Development, underscored the nation’s strong track record in hosting major global conferences. Ethiopia’s world-class infrastructure, modern conference facilities, and seamless international connectivity through Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier, serving 130+ global destinations, position Addis Ababa to successfully welcome over 60,000 delegates from governments, multilateral organizations, civil society, academia, youth groups, and the private sector.

Ethiopia emphasized that COP32 will showcase Africa’s ambition, innovation, and collective voice in shaping global climate policy. The country aims to reframe outdated narratives that portray Africa only as a climate victim or passive recipient of aid. Instead, Ethiopia calls for genuine partnership, fair and accessible climate finance, and transformative green investments that uplift all developing countries and contribute to shared global prosperity.

COP32 will be designed as an inclusive, solution-driven, and impactful conference, accelerating global climate action and advancing ambitious reporting frameworks, implementation mechanisms, and accountability structures.

“𝙀𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙤𝙥𝙞𝙖 𝙬𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝘼𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙨 𝘼𝙗𝙖𝙗𝙖, 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙇𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙛 𝙊𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙃𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝘾𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝘼𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙏𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣.”

Ethiopia plans to highlight its bold national climate initiatives, including the Green Legacy, one of the world’s largest reforestation programs, alongside major advances in renewable energy and the transition toward a green and climate-resilient economy.

Preparations for COP32 have already begun. Ethiopia will work closely with the UNFCCC, all Parties, regional institutions, and global partners to deliver a successful, ambitious, and transformative COP.

As the world prepares for COP31 in Türkiye (co-led with Australia) in 2026, the road to 𝗖𝗢𝗣𝟯𝟮 𝗔𝗱𝗱𝗶𝘀 𝗔𝗯𝗮𝗯𝗮 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳 is set to become one of the most influential chapters in advancing just, equitable, and scalable climate solutions worldwide.