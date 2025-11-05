New York’s mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani thanked every worker in New York in his first public address after winning election on Tuesday night and told President Donald Trump that “fear has been defeated, and hope has triumphed.”“Let Trump hear this: New York is and will remain a city of immigrants,” Mamdani said. “We have made history in New York. The people have proven that power lies in their hands. We have ended dynastic politics in New York.”

The mayor-elect said “I thank the youth of New York for standing by me in achieving this success. The 12-month election campaign has made history. It’s because of you that we are celebrating at the victory party today.”Mamdani said that the people of New York have shown that this city belongs to them, that democracy belongs to them. “We are entering a new era of leadership. On January 1, I will take the oath of office as the Mayor of New York. I thank every worker in New York.

“I also thank the taxi drivers, chefs, and nurses. We will make New York a city where the working class can live comfortably. Everyone stands with us. I thank the more than one thousand volunteers who took part in the election campaign,” Mamdani continued.“Today we are breathing in a city that is being reborn. Today, fear has been defeated and hope has triumphed. We have answered those who tried to intimidate us. New York has voted for change today. The only regret is that it took too long to see this day,” he added.

Amid enthusiastic chants from the crowd, Mamdani said, “What happened to us before wasn’t politics — politics will begin now. We will not allow anyone to divide the people. There is no place for Islamophobia in New York. I will fight for the people, because I am one of them.”