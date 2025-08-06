Asif Mahmood

In an astonishingly irresponsible and laughable accusation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has alleged that citizens of Pakistan and China are fighting on Russia’s behalf against Ukraine. Such a statement is not only completely devoid of factual basis, but it also reeks of a political agenda designed to malign Pakistan at the international stage.

Let’s be clear: there is no cultural, religious, national, or ideological alignment between the people of Pakistan and the Russian state that could create the kind of recruitment channel Zelensky is insinuating. Why would any Pakistani risk their life fighting in a war that has nothing to do with them, on behalf of a country like Russia with which Pakistan has no such emotional or ideological bond? The very premise is ludicrous.

This absurdity, however, begins to make sense once viewed through the lens of global political alliances. Zelensky, increasingly isolated in a war that drags on without victory, seems to be aligning himself with the geopolitical interests of India and Israel, two countries that have consistently tried to undermine Pakistan’s global standing. His statement is not a reflection of reality; it is a diplomatic favor, a nod to the lobbies that sustain him.

India has long used every opportunity and forum, including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), to target Pakistan under the pretext of terrorism financing, while conveniently ignoring its own role in funding extremist elements across South Asia, including in Balochistan. By echoing Indian propaganda, Zelensky is serving as a mouthpiece for a regime whose record on minorities, human rights, and aggressive militarism speaks for itself.

And then there is Israel, a state that has built its existence on occupation, apartheid, and war crimes. Zelensky’s own political and religious sympathies are no secret. His ideological affinity with Israel’s leadership, especially Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is evident not just in identity but also in approach: the use of disinformation as statecraft, playing the victim card while engaging in state-sanctioned aggression.

Zelensky and Netanyahu are two sides of the same coin—leaders who deflect international scrutiny from their own abuses by manufacturing external threats. In this case, Pakistan has become the scapegoat.

Pakistan, for its part, has responded maturely and firmly. The Foreign Office has categorically rejected these baseless claims. As a responsible nuclear state, Pakistan neither sends mercenaries abroad nor meddles in foreign wars. Unlike India and Israel , both of which have long histories of covert operations, illegal occupations, and proxy wars, Pakistan does not export violence.

Zelensky’s statement reveals more about his own desperation and political alliances than about anything happening on the ground. His choice to align with India and Israel’s anti-Pakistan rhetoric will earn him nothing.

Pakistan remains steadfast. Our principles, our policy of non-intervention, and our unwavering commitment to peace are clear. No amount of propaganda will change that.