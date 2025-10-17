Former model and actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Zainab Qayyum made interesting revelations about her married life in a web show, saying that her husband divorced her just ten months after their marriage.

Zainab Qayyum said that she got married in 2010 and then moved to Dubai and then London. She said, “I used to think that my dead body would rise from my husband’s house and my children would take revenge for the abuses done to me, but despite that, my husband divorced me.”

Zainab admitted that after the divorce, she was heartbroken and wondered how she had failed to maintain a relationship like marriage despite a successful career.

She further explained, “My ex-husband felt that there was no compatibility between us. I am grateful to them that they ended it all on their own, because I did everything for them, so I have no regrets whatsoever.”

Zainab Qayyum has been a supermodel of the Pakistani fashion industry and now she is seen in the roles of older women in Pakistani dramas. It should be remembered that Zainab Qayyum has also received the award for the best model of the year at the Lux Style Awards in 2004.