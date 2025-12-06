Islamabad, Pakistan — Yunus Emre Institute Turkish Cultural Centre in Islamabad celebrated World Turkish Coffee Day today at the National Press Club. The event was organized under the auspices of the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Islamabad and in cooperation with the Pakistan National Press Club.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests including Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan, H.E. Dr. Irfan Neziroğlu, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Rana Ihsan, and Parliamentary Secretary on Culture and Heritage, Ms. Farrah Naz Akber.

President of the National Press Club welcomed the guests and highlighted the significance of World Turkish Coffee Day and its contribution to strengthening Türkiye–Pakistan friendship.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Dr. Halil Toker (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Türkiye Coordinator of Yunus Emre Institute Pakistan, emphasized that Turkish coffee is not merely a beverage but a centuries-old cultural tradition. Recalling the famous Turkish saying “A cup of coffee is remembered for forty years,” he stated that Turkish coffee symbolizes a bond that deepens friendship and mutual respect—values that further reinforce the long-standing ties between Türkiye and Pakistan.

Renowned journalist and author Dr. Faruq Adil shared his first encounter with Turkish coffee and reflected on the unique Turkish tradition of reading fortunes from coffee cups, offering the audience a cultural perspective.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Farrah Naz underlined the importance of the day and recommended that this celebration be held annually. Mr. Rana Ihsan, in his remarks, spoke about the unique flavor of Turkish coffee and noted that the centuries-old bonds of friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Türkiye continue to flourish, especially through cultural engagement. He also congratulated the organizers for hosting a successful event.

Ambassador Dr. Irfan Neziroğlu highlighted the historical background of Turkish coffee, its place in Turkish social life, and its contribution to cultural communication between the peoples of Türkiye and Pakistan.

The program concluded with closing remarks delivered by Senior Vice President of the National Press Club, Mr. Ehtishaam ul Haq, who thanked all guests and participants for their presence.

Following the event, guests visited a Türkiye Photo Exhibition, where Pakistani attendees also enjoyed the unique taste and aroma of authentic Turkish coffee.