By Sardar Khan Niazi

With nearly two-thirds of Pakistan’s population under 30, the country stands at a defining moment. This youth bulge could drive innovation and growth — or it could become a liability. Sadly, the current reality suggests the latter. Youth unemployment is not just a labor market issue in Pakistan; it is a national emergency. Officially, youth unemployment stands at around 11%, but this number conceals deeper underemployment, informal work, and gendered exclusion. Every year, about two million young people enter the job market. The economy, riddled with instability, slow growth, and a struggling industrial base simply cannot absorb them. Aamna, a 24-year-old university graduate from Bahawalpur, earned a degree in business administration in 2022. For two years, she has applied to over 100 jobs — most without even getting a response. “My parents supported my education, hoping I would be the first woman in our family to have a proper job,” she says. “Now I sell stitched clothes from home for a few thousand rupees a month. It’s not what I imagined.” Like Aamna, thousands of Pakistani youth find themselves overeducated for jobs that do not exist, or under-skilled for jobs that do. Our education system remains outdated and disconnected from market realities. Employers routinely report that graduates lack basic workplace and digital skills. Meanwhile, technical and vocational training (TVET) is underfunded, under-enrolled, and often poorly delivered. Economic challenges compound the issue. From energy, shortages and inflation to the decline in industrial output — particularly in textile and manufacturing — businesses are hesitant to expand or hire. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which are traditionally the backbone of employment, face red tape and credit constraints. The crisis hits women even harder. Cultural norms and safety concerns keep female youth participation under 20% — among the lowest in the region. Those who want to work often cannot travel safely, access childcare, or find employers willing to hire them. Danish, 22, from Karachi, dropped out of college to support his family. He drives a bike for a food delivery service. “It’s a grind. I work 12 hours a day, no benefits, and still cannot save. I studied science, but now I just survive,” he says. His story reflects a broader trend: skilled youth ending up in insecure, informal sector jobs. Several government initiatives — including the Kamyab Jawan Program and e-Rozgaar — offer training and loans for young entrepreneurs and freelancers. These are steps in the right direction, but their reach remains limited compared to the scale of the problem. A 2023 evaluation of Kamyab Jawan revealed that while some 10,000 businesses were launched, millions more youth remain untouched. Programs like NAVTTC and provincial training schemes need serious investment, employer partnerships, and monitoring to make a dent. What can be done? First, we need a national youth employment strategy — not scattered initiatives. Curriculum reform, digital skill-building and practical apprenticeships must become central to education policy. Pakistan also needs to incentivize industries and SMEs that hire young people, especially in rural areas and underdeveloped regions. Second, female youth must be included through targeted programs — from safe transport to micro-entrepreneurship and remote work. Gender-responsive policies can unlock enormous untapped potential. Finally, involve youth in policymaking. Too often, policies are made for the youth, not with them. Platforms like the National Youth Council are a start but must be made more representative and empowered. Pakistan cannot afford to squander its most valuable resource. Youth unemployment is not just a statistic – it is Aamna, Danish, and millions more caught in a system that fails to deliver. It is time to invest in their futures, or risk losing a generation to despair and disillusionment.