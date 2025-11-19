Celebrities who have achieved fame in showbiz and other fields have thousands, if not hundreds, of fans, and everyone wants to meet their favorite personality.

A similar story was seen during an event in Faisalabad, where a young fan could not control his emotions in joy upon seeing Mahira Khan and burst into tears on stage.

The name of the young man and more details about this were not revealed, but by watching the viral video of the event on social media, it can be estimated how big a fan of Mahira Khan was and how happy he was to meet him.

Mahira Khan was also surprised to see the young man crying, but on this occasion, signs of happiness were also visible on her face. Along with this, she encouraged the young man.

During this time, the person on the mic advised the overwhelmed young man to ‘become a lion’. After this, Mahira Khan told the young man that you and I will dance together.

The event was held to promote the actress’ upcoming romantic film Niloofar, which stars Mahira Khan and Fawad in the lead roles.