OnePlus has maintained its top spot for the fourth week in a row in the list of most popular smartphones of the past week.

The latest list of popular smartphones released is as follows:

According to the list, OnePlus 15 5G is in first place, Samsung Galaxy A56 is in second place and Xiaomi Poco F8 Ultra (new entry, not yet launched) is in third place.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is in fourth place, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max is in fifth place, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is in sixth place, Oppo Find X9 Pro is in seventh place.

Samsung Galaxy A17 is in eighth place, Xiaomi Poco F8 Pro is in tenth place (new entry, not yet launched) and Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro is in tenth place.