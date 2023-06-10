Grant Bradburn, head coach of the national cricket team, says that my goal is to win the ICC World Cup scheduled in India and play the final of the ICC Test Championship.

Speaking to the media during the spinners’ camp in Lahore, head coach Grant Bradburn said that leg-spinner Yasir Shah is also part of the plan, whoever gets a place in the team will be given an opportunity.

He said that conditions in Sri Lanka will be favorable for spin bowling, we want Pakistani spinners to create problems for their batsmen. The spinners are getting ample opportunity to hone their skills by training in the scorching heat of Lahore.

On the question of workload on Shaheen Shah Afridi, the head coach said that Pakistani cricketers are playing in county and leagues, keeping an eye on the performance and workload of all the players including the pacers, focusing on both the skill and fitness of the players.