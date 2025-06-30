Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja violated the BCCI’s SOP on the second day of the second Test against England.

Jadeja put on a 203-run partnership with Shubman Gill and played a brilliant innings of 89 to help India reach the 500-plus mark.

According to the new Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) issued by the BCCI, no player will enter the field individually and all players will arrive together in the team bus.

Jadeja did not follow these instructions, but despite this, no disciplinary action is likely against him as Jadeja broke this rule only so that he could reach the field early and get extra batting practice.

Jadeja said that he thought in his heart that the new ball is still there and if I play it, the rest of the innings will be easier. Fortunately, I was able to bat till lunch and then Vashi (Washington Sundar) also gave good support to Shubman Gill.

He said that the more you bat in England, the more you benefit because here you never feel like you are set. At any time, the ball can swing and take your edge or bowl you.

Another aspect of Jadeja also made headlines during the match when his habit of running straight on the pitch angered England captain Ben Stokes. Stokes kept complaining to the umpires.

Jadeja explained that Stokes felt that I was creating a rough for myself even though the fast bowlers themselves were doing it. I had no intention of doing so, yes, it may have happened by mistake once and a half, but not intentionally.

Jadeja said that the ball is not moving much, so discipline and clever field setting are needed in bowling. The Indian team’s focus is not on the outcome of the match, but on bowling with the same spirit on the third day.