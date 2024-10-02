Mumbai: Bollywood industry’s emerging young actress Ananya Pandey has revealed the names of her favorite Pakistani actors.

A short video of Ananya Pandey from the red carpet of India’s famous IIFA Awards is going viral on various social media pages of India including Pakistan. In the above video, the host of IIFA Awards asks Ananya Pandey who is your favorite Pakistani actress and actor?

Answering the question asked by the host, Ananya Pandey says that there are two actors I like very much in Pakistan, one is Mahira Khan and the other is Fawad Khan.

Ananya Pandey also said that I also love the on-screen pairing of Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan.

It should be noted that Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan are Pakistani actors who have a lot of fame in India, both of them have worked with famous stars in Bollywood films. Mahira Khan worked with Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan in the film ‘Raees’ while Fawad Khan has also worked with other Indian actors including Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra.

For the past few days, the news of Fawad Khan’s return to Bollywood has been coming out on the Indian media, but the news has not been denied or confirmed by the actor.