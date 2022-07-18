PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry indicated that party chief Imran Khan will determine when they would dismiss Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during celebrations for the party’s victory in the Punjab by-elections.

Fawad stated at a special election transmission on Sunday that applying pressure to Shehbaz Sharif was not a big thing and that Imran Khan will decide when to remove Sharif.

He asserted that in order to resolve the current political situation, all political groups must show maturity.Fawad continued by saying that without elections, the issues will not be solved. The election of Pervez Elahi, he claimed, will take place, but the vote wouldn’t bring about political stability .The disagreements with Nawaz Sharif are valid, but there aren’t many politicians in our country who are more powerful.

The politician continued by saying that major political parties must decide how to proceed toward general elections since the federal government has been placed on a ventilator in order to survive.After the PTI won the majority in the Punjab by-election, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed stated that the party and its allies do not intend to exact revenge .

Rasheed stated on Twitter that people should thank Allah for bestowing Imran Khan with such a magnificent triumph and honour. Additionally, he commended the institutions for creating the “basis” for free and fair elections.

The lawmaker also disclosed that a press conference will be held at his home at 1pm.”We should give Allah praise for bestowing Imran Khan with such honour and prosperity. The institutions established the framework for a fair, honest, and transparent election. We’re not looking for cheap people to get even, so keep your pride in check and remain modest. At noon, I’ll have a news conference at my home.