Technology company Apple is expected to launch the 17th edition of its iPhone series in the second week of September (September 11 or 13) and leaks related to this phone have indicated that the new edition will be different from the current edition.

This year seems to be the year of major changes in the design of the iPhone.

According to a new report by Digital Chat Station, a leaker on the social networking platform Weibo (whose previous reports about Apple have been proven correct), the company is going to make the display of the iPhone 17 larger.

Currently, the display of the iPhone 16 is 6.1 inches, while the screen of the iPhone 16 Pro is 6.3 inches. It seems that the screen of the iPhone 17 will be enlarged to be the same as the iPhone 16 Pro.

According to other rumors, one feature that will differentiate the iPhone 17 from the iPhone 16 is its front camera, expected to be replaced by a 24-megapixel resolution, from 12-megapixel.

According to serial leaker Majin Bu Ki, the layout of the front-facing camera and Face ID sensor will be different in the iPhone 17 Air. In the iPhone 16 series and the expected iPhone 17, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, the camera is likely to be located on the right edge of the Dynamic Island, but in the iPhone 17 Air, it will be on the left.

The details regarding the pricing of the iPhone 17 series are as follows:

iPhone 17: $799 (approximately 226,783 Pakistani rupees)

iPhone 17 Air: $899 (approximately 255,161 Pakistani rupees)

iPhone 17 Pro: $1,636 (approximately 464,343 Pakistani rupees)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,928 (approximately 547,333 Pakistani rupees)