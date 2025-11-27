Karachi: Gold prices are showing stability in the global and local markets today.

As the price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market remained unchanged at $4,165, the price of 24-carat gold per tola in the local bullion markets also remained unchanged at Rs438,862 on Thursday.

Similarly, the price of gold per 10 grams in the country remained unchanged at Rs376,253.

In contrast to gold prices, the price of silver per ounce in the international bullion market increased by $1.60 to $53.70, while the price of silver per tola in the local bullion markets also increased by another Rs160 to Rs5,642 and the price of silver per 10 grams also increased by Rs138 to Rs4,699.