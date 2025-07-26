Pakistan has witnessed several incidents of cloudbursts or sky explosions during the monsoon season this year, resulting in loss of life and property.

The highest rainfall of 423 mm was recorded in Chakwal, Punjab. In addition, rivers, drains and urban areas were flooded in the twin cities due to cloudbursts.

In Hyderabad, Sindh, about 70% of the city streets were also flooded with several feet of water due to cloudbursts. In addition, a flood relay due to a cloudburst on the Babusar Highway in Chilas, Gilgit, swept away 5 tourist vehicles, killing about 19 tourists.

What is a cloudburst?

A cloudburst is a natural process that results in heavy rain with thunder and lightning, and unusual rainfall often causes flooding, which causes loss of life and property.

Why does this happen?

According to scientists, there is a warm air wave between the ground and the clouds, which rises above the clouds, and the water stops, and this process occurs for some time, after which the pressure causes a cloudburst.

As the air pressure decreases, the cloud falls to the ground in the form of a stream of water in large quantities.

These events occur more often in mountainous areas than in urban areas, and according to meteorologists, 200 mm of rain in an hour is considered a cloudburst.

Experts believe that due to climate change, the wave between the earth and the clouds is changing its location during rainy weather, otherwise such events would have been rare in the past.