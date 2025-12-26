Popular video-sharing platform TikTok has released detailed data on the most searched topics and personalities in Pakistan for the year 2025.

The report shows that Pakistani users used the app not only for entertainment but also for information, purchasing decisions, educational guidance and learning new skills.

According to Umeesh Naveed, Head of Content Operations at TikTok in South Asia, TikTok search has become an integral part of daily life in Pakistan. Users are not only watching videos but also looking for information and context in real time, whether it is planning a weekend trip or reviewing a product.

Health and Fitness

Searches for fitness increased by 66% in 2025, which shows that Pakistanis have become more conscious about their health and exercise routines and are preferring video guidance.

Tourism and Food

Pakistani people’s love of tourism and food also remained prominent in the digital world. Searches for tourism content increased by 53%, while searches for food recorded a 52% increase. Islamabad remained the most visited tourist destination, followed by Hunza’s ‘Al-Tat Fort’, Chenab River, Lahore and Karachi. In addition to traditional dishes ‘Biryani’ and ‘Aloo’, viral food trends such as ‘Lava Burger’, ‘Macha Drink’ and ‘Dubai Chocolate’ also caught the attention of consumers.

Cricket and Showbiz

Cricket remained the most popular topic as always. Fans searched for Babar Azam’s century, moments from matches against Pakistan vs South Africa and India the most. Among the players, Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and Haris Rauf topped the list.

In the showbiz industry, Pakistani dramas, Turkish series and reality shows ‘Tamasha’ and ‘Hum Awards’ were the most talked about.

Lifestyle and Technology

The report also revealed that women searched for ‘mehndi designs’, while technology-savvy consumers sought information about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), prompts and software updates.

Reading product reviews before purchasing products was also among the top trends, showing that Pakistani consumers are now making more informed decisions.