By Asif Mahmood

Whenever positive news emerges about Pakistan, it often triggers a familiar reaction in certain quarters. The latest example is the recurring question being asked after Pakistan’s reported role in facilitating dialogue between Iran and the United States: what exactly did Pakistan gain from it? Was it merely an exercise in diplomatic labour, or did it produce tangible benefits?

The answer is neither complicated nor difficult.

For years, Pakistan often found itself on the defensive in international forums. It was compelled to answer allegations, defend its reputation, and struggle against narratives that portrayed it negatively. Whether in discussions about security, financial regulations, or its global image, Pakistan frequently appeared in the dock, explaining itself before the world.

This episode marked a notable departure from that pattern. Instead of defending itself, Pakistan was seen as a facilitator of dialogue and a contributor to regional stability. Rather than facing scrutiny, it was participating in efforts aimed at preventing a wider conflict. The symbolism of that transition alone carries considerable diplomatic value.

A second benefit lies in the challenge this development poses to the long standing argument that Pakistan has become strategically irrelevant. In recent years, many analysts predicted that Pakistan’s importance in international affairs was steadily declining. Some even described it as a burden rather than an asset in global politics.

Events, however, have a way of exposing flawed assumptions. During a period of heightened regional tension, Pakistan emerged as a state capable of engaging multiple actors and maintaining communication channels across political divides. Far from being marginalised, it demonstrated that its geography, diplomatic networks, and strategic relationships continue to give it relevance in regional affairs.

The third gain concerns Pakistan’s diplomatic standing. One of the most significant risks during periods of regional conflict is the possibility of wider polarisation. Pakistan sought to prevent tensions from evolving into a broader sectarian or regional confrontation. In doing so, it projected itself as a country willing to invest diplomatic capital in de escalation rather than escalation.

This also highlighted a shift in the perception of Pakistan’s role within the Muslim world. For decades, various states have served as platforms for mediation and dialogue. Pakistan’s active involvement in a sensitive regional issue suggested that it, too, possesses the credentials and relationships necessary to play a constructive diplomatic role beyond its immediate neighbourhood.

A fourth benefit was the successful application of a core principle that has guided Pakistani foreign policy for decades: maintaining close relations with both Saudi Arabia and Iran. Few diplomatic challenges test this balance more severely than a crisis involving competing regional interests.

Pakistan managed to support dialogue and stability without compromising its longstanding relationships. It reaffirmed that strong ties with one partner need not come at the expense of another. In a region often defined by rivalries and alignments, that balancing act remains one of Pakistan’s most valuable diplomatic assets.

The fifth gain emerged from Pakistan’s continued strategic coordination with Saudi Arabia. Shared positions on key regional questions demonstrated a degree of policy alignment that extends beyond bilateral relations. Such cooperation strengthens both countries’ diplomatic leverage and enhances their ability to influence broader regional discussions.

The sixth benefit concerns relations with Iran. Any reduction in mistrust between Islamabad and Tehran carries implications that extend beyond diplomacy. The two countries share a long border and face common security challenges. Greater cooperation can create opportunities for improved border management, enhanced intelligence coordination, and more effective responses to militancy and cross border threats.

Finally, there is the economic dimension. Should Iran become more deeply integrated into the global economy in the future, Pakistan could find itself positioned to benefit from expanded trade, energy cooperation, and regional connectivity. Projects involving energy imports, transportation corridors, and access to Central Asian markets have long been discussed. A more stable regional environment would increase the likelihood of turning those possibilities into reality.

None of this means that challenges have disappeared. Regional politics remains volatile, and diplomatic gains are meaningful only when they are translated into long term policy achievements. Yet it is equally true that the strategic landscape appears different today than it did a few years ago.

For Pakistan, the significance of mediation is not confined to a single agreement or diplomatic initiative. Its real value lies in the opportunities it creates: opportunities to enhance international standing, strengthen regional partnerships, improve security cooperation, and expand economic horizons. Whether those opportunities are fully realised will depend on the choices made in the years ahead, but the possibilities now exist in a way they did not before.