The Shaban moon is likely to be sighted in the United Arab Emirates on January 31. According to Arab media, the UAE Astronomy Center said on the microblogging website X that the month of Shaban is likely to start on Friday, January 31.

Astronomers said that if we look at the birth of the moon, the moon will not be sighted on Rajab 29, so Rajab will be 30 days long. Thus, on Thursday, January 30, the moon will be sighted with the naked eye in all Muslim countries, including Southern Europe, Africa and America. Thus, in most countries of the world, including the United Arab Emirates, the first of Shaban will be on Friday, January 31. There is a strong possibility of the Ramadan moon being sighted in the Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, on February 28.