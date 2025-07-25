By Sardar Khan Niazi

In the face of growing global health challenges, one area continues to receive far less attention than it deserves: neurological health. Across Pakistan and the wider region, millions of people–young and old–live with neurological conditions that go undiagnosed, untreated, and often misunderstood. From developmental disorders in children to dementia in the elderly, the full spectrum of neurological diseases demands a national conversation, urgent investment, and policy reform. We must prioritize neurological health across all ages, not just in words, but through action. The brain is the control center of our bodies, yet we treat neurological issues as secondary to physical health. Conditions such as epilepsy, migraines, strokes, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s are often considered either a fate to be endured or a problem for later stages of life. This mindset not only undermines the suffering of millions but also stalls timely diagnosis and care. Early intervention can make a profound difference in the quality of life of individuals with neurological issues. Pakistan is home to a growing youth population, which presents both a challenge and an opportunity. Developmental neurological disorders such as autism, ADHD, and cerebral palsy are increasingly being identified. Yet, public health systems lack both the training and infrastructure to support early screening, treatment, and parental education. Stigma plays a cruel role in silencing these issues. Families often hesitate to seek help due to social taboos or a lack of awareness, leaving children with lifelong consequences that could have been prevented or mitigated. Equally concerning is the state of neurological care for the ageing population. With people living longer, age-related neurological conditions like dementia and Parkinson’s are on the rise. Unfortunately, Pakistan has few geriatric specialists and even fewer neurologists trained to deal with complex brain diseases in elderly patients. The result is an overburdened system where symptoms are missed, care is delayed, and patients suffer silently. The economic burden of ignoring neurological health is staggering. Families face huge out-of-pocket expenses, loss of income, and emotional burnout. At a national level, productivity losses and long-term care needs put immense pressure on the already-strained healthcare infrastructure. Investing in neurological health is not just a moral obligation; it is an economic necessity. So, what can be done? First, awareness must become a national priority. Campaigns that destigmatize neurological conditions and promote early detection are essential. Media, schools, and religious institutions can play a powerful role in educating the public and creating safe spaces for dialogue. Second, we need to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure. This includes training more neurologists, integrating neurological screenings into primary healthcare, and establishing specialized centers in both urban and rural areas. Telemedicine can also bridge the urban-rural divide, bringing expert care to remote parts of the country. Third, research and data collection must be enhanced. Pakistan lacks reliable data on the prevalence of neurological conditions, which hampers policy-making. Collaborative research with global institutions and local universities can help fill this gap and inform better interventions. Lastly, mental and neurological health should not be treated as separate domains. Many neurological conditions come with associated mental health challenges–depression, anxiety, or behavioral disorders–which require integrated care models. We must remember that neurological health is not the concern of the afflicted alone; it is a collective issue that touches families, communities, and society at large. Prioritizing it means recognizing the humanity and dignity of every individual, regardless of age. It is time to stop treating neurological conditions as invisible and start placing brain health at the heart of our national health agenda. The human brain is the seat of our identity, our potential, and our contribution to the world. To neglect it is to neglect ourselves.