Akhtarmengal’s resignation from the National Assembly is a big news, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD:Awam Pakistan Party chief Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s conversation in “Sachi Baat SK Niazi

What Akhtarmengal said after resigning is a lesson for all of us, I also agree with what Akhtar Mengal has said,

I have been saying for the last one year that such a system will not work, it has to be done according to the constitution,

Age limit of Supreme Court judges has been fixed,

Chief Justice Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has to amend the constitution for the extension of the Supreme Court

What do you want to achieve by extension, for which you have to break the constitution,

My question is that the problems of this country will be solved by giving extension to the Chief Justice,

We made such policies that the system of justice in the judiciary has ended,

Such policies are being made which are benefiting a few people, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

We fought the election despite all the disturbances, but this time unity was achieved, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

What is the criteria of success, have those in power succeeded,

I did not separate from PML-N on the basis of resentment, but on the basis of principles,

I always talked about respecting vote, respecting power made things worse,

Mehmood Achakzai knows me, that’s why he invited me to join the opposition alliance,

We are with the constitution, we will stand with whoever will follow the constitution,

We formed our party after the election, this is the argument that there is no force behind us,

Don’t waste time, admit that the country is not run by political leaders or bureaucrats,

Spent time in government and opposition, learned from his experiences what the real problems are,

As long as there is political instability, there will be no growth and no problems will be solved,

If the vote of the people of Balochistan is not respected, the province will not develop,

The country has reached an extreme, this lava is about to explode, said Awam Pakistan Party chief

Ground relativity is cured by principle,

Nothing will change unless you try,

if all the patriotic forces do not find a solution today, then the coming time will bring more problems.

If people’s opinions are not respected, then the situation will not improve,

Maulana Fazlur Rehman is an expert in politics, everyone respects him,

70% of the leadership of the country is under NAB, who will abolish NAB?,

I do not want to be part of any unconstitutional and unprincipled