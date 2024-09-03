Amid the escalating critique of the judiciary, an imperative query emerges: does the doctrine of contempt retain its authority, or do politically motivated content creators consider themselves immune to its constraints?

Judge Humayun Dilawar and his family have been targeted in a recent campaign. The reason? Quite simple — the judge ruled against PTI leader Imran Khan in a case, and subsequently, a malicious campaign has been initiated against his father and family.

Several YouTubers have propagated false allegations of corruption against Judge Dilawar and his father.

Social media is embroiled in ideological clashes, where political motives masquerade as exercises in free expression. Whether one engages with technology or abstains from it, its influence is inescapable, prompting a fundamental and unambiguous inquiry: Is there a viable resolution to this predicament?

The discernment that once guided our discourse appears to have dissipated into the ether, leaving us irreversibly transformed. Social media revels in vacillation and has starkly threatened to erode whatever semblance of positivity remains.

While it is undisputed that the judiciary is not impervious to criticism, veritable critique should be its foundation. Vilifying the institution on account of political caprice transcends critique to the realm of contempt.

Despite the normalization of such unsavory conduct, the pertinent question is to what extent this brand of social media discourse has ensnared us in its morass, rendering us all vulnerable to its deviations.

The haughty rhetoric has undeniably corroded the social fabric and is now taking aim at the judiciary itself. From magistrates to the Chief Justice, none remain insulated. The message is unequivocal: either capitulate to political pressures or confront the unrestrained ire of the content creators.

Regrettably, the Pakistani judiciary’s inability to effectively address such defamation exposes judges to exploitation by criminal elements. It is imperative for the federal government to promptly intervene in order to safeguard the reputation of Judge Humayun Dilawar, his father, and their family from false propaganda and harassment

The federal government and the higher judiciary need to urgently address this practice.