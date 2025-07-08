Rawalpindi:

Chairman PTI Barrister Gauhar Khan has made it clear that at present we are not having any kind of backdoor dialogue and our dialogue has not progressed.

While talking to the media at Dahgal checkpoint near Adiala Jail, Barrister Gauhar said that my position has always been that all options should be open in the political struggle and efforts are being made to move the dialogue forward even at this time, efforts are being made to talk only to those with whom talks should be held.

He said that we have not avoided talks either, rather the founder has always said that there should be talks, I will discuss the prisoners’ letter to the founder and the discussion in the parliamentary party meeting.

Barrister Gauhar said that the founder had rejected the government’s offer of talks because the founder’s position is that if the government is serious, there should be some positive steps first. If I meet the founder, I will discuss the government’s offer of talks.

He said that the Prime Minister had said while shaking hands in Parliament that we should talk, the Prime Minister had said that you should utilize the Speaker’s Office.

In response to a question, Barrister Gohar said that our alliance with Maulana Fazlur Rehman could not be formed but the paths did not part.

The PTI Chairman said that I have come to meet the founder after a month, the meeting could not take place due to the budget session and even today the police have stopped me at the checkpoint. Some solution may come out as a result of the meeting with the founder.

He said that there are clear orders of the Islamabad High Court that meetings should not be obstructed, so meetings should not be obstructed. If more people meet, good and heartwarming messages will also come out, the founder always has a good message for the nation.

Barrister Gohar said that our efforts are for the immediate release of Bani and Bushra Bibi, it has been more than 700 days but Bani and his wife are in jail, if they are not released, then at least they should be given access. There should be no difficulties in moving forward, when access is granted, we will discuss with them what they have to offer us, if there is a meeting, we will also discuss the prisoners’ letter.

Meanwhile, after meeting Imran Khan, he told the media that I have met Khan Sahib today in Adiala Jail after a month, I have discussed many issues with him, including party matters, legal matters, and the movement.

He said that when they are isolated, newspapers are not given, meetings are not allowed, many issues are discussed, during the meeting, there has been a long discussion, many important discussions took place which I cannot tell here.