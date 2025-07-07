Former West Indies batsman Brian Lara narrowly escaped breaking his 21-year-old historic record.

South Africa declared their first innings on 626 for 5 on the second day of the second Test between South Africa and Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Before declaring their innings, South Africa’s captain Wayne Mulder was on 367 and Kyle Varian was on 42 at the lunch break, with South Africa’s total score at 626.

Read more: South African captain Wayne Mulder breaks records on the first day of the Test

Fans were waiting for the South African captain, who was only 33 runs away from 400, to break Brian Lara’s 21-year-old historic record, but South Africa’s decision to declare the innings came to light, which saved Brian Lara’s record from being broken.

When Brian Lara scored an unbeaten 400 against England in 2004, fans were waiting for a new history in Test cricket to be made today, but South Africa surprised everyone by deciding to declare their innings.