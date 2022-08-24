Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, the all-format captain of Pakistan, met at Dubai International Airport prior to the eagerly anticipated T20 Asia Cup 2022 match.Two of the top-ranked batsmen in the ICC rankings, Babar and Virat, also met today and welcomed each other warmly before shaking hands and congratulating one another.

There were additional athletes representing Afghanistan on the field. Cricket players from India Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal were seen conversing with people like Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

According to recent performance, Babar is among the best batters in the world, while Kohli has had difficulty lately. Comparisons between the two have been made for a very long time, and have recently gained momentum.

Any cricket match between the two countries is among the most watched events on the international sporting calendar, and winning is used to advance each nation’s nationalism.When they do play, cricket fans around the world are transfixed to their TV screens, providing broadcasters with a multibillion-dollar windfall.

273 million people watched the India vs. Pakistan 50-over World Cup match in 2019, compared to 167 million who watched them in the Twenty20 World Cup the year before.

For the event, which gets underway on August 27, the Indian cricket squad has arrived in Dubai.

Since Babar Azam and company will launch their campaign against India on August 28, all eyes will be on the high-stakes match.

Players from both teams can be seen introducing themselves in a video posted on the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) official Twitter account.