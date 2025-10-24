The European Commission says social media platforms Instagram and Facebook have breached EU rules by not providing users with an easy way to flag or report illegal content.

In preliminary findings of the investigation, to be presented on Friday, the EU’s executive body said that Meta (the company that owns Facebook and Instagram) has made it unnecessary for users to submit a report.

The commission said that both platforms apparently use a misleading design in the reporting process, which can confuse and frustrate users.

The commission said that when it comes to Meta, both Facebook and Instagram do not provide an easy ‘notice and action’ mechanism for users.

However, Meta has denied breaking any law.