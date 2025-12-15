Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik, attended and addressed the 11th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), held in Riyadh under the theme “UNAOC: Two Decades of Dialogue for Humanity.” The high-level forum marked the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations and brought together global leaders, policymakers, and civil society representatives.

In his address, Dr. Musadik Malik reflected on the evolving global order, noting that while the world once envisioned itself as a single global village, contemporary realities point toward increasing fragmentation. He highlighted the weakening of multilateralism, the rise of conflict and war-torn regions, growing trade and tariff disputes, and declining global funding for environmental and development priorities. He cautioned that bilateralism is increasingly giving way to unilateral actions, with serious consequences for global peace and justice.

The Federal Minister emphasized that principles of justice and rights must be applied universally. He said, “I am firmly committed to women’s rights, minority rights, environmental rights, and children’s rights” calling them fundamental and non-negotiable. In this context, the Minister raised critical questions about the selective application of these principles, drawing attention to the dire situation in Palestine and Kashmir. He stressed that the rights of Palestinians and Kashmiris must be recognized and protected in line with international norms.

Dr. Malik also underscored the importance of water rights, highlighting the responsibilities of upper riparian states toward lower riparian countries. He emphasized that equitable and just sharing of water resources is essential for regional stability, sustainable development, and human security.

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Musadik Malik noted that the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations serves as a timely reminder of the need to recommit to dialogue, peace, harmony, and mutual respect.