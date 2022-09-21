Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, announced a “partial mobilization” and promised to annex the areas his forces are now occupying. He referred to the actions as “urgent, necessary efforts to safeguard the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of Russia” in a speech that was broadcast on television.

Treasuries, gold, and the dollar led to gains in haven assets after Putin spooked markets that were already bracing for a super-sized rate hike from the Federal Reserve. US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink stated in a tweet that “sham referenda and mobilization are signs of weakness, of Russian failure.” Russian stock prices fell to their lowest levels since the invasion.

In a television interview, Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defense minister, stated that a gradual call-up of up to 300,000 troops will take place. In its most recent escalation of the invasion, the Kremlin plans to hold hurriedly staged referendums on integrating four captured regions in eastern and southern Ukraine as soon as this weekend. reached their lowest level since the nation’s invasion.

In the Field

According to the Ukrainian General Staff’s morning briefing, Russian forces attempted to attack a thermal power plant close to the city of Slovyansk in the Donetsk area while shelling more than 50 localities, including Bakhmut, Zaporizhzhia, and Nikopol. According to the statement, the Ukrainian military repelled Russian attacks in close to nine communities.

