The United States has suspended immigration applications filed by citizens of 19 countries, including requests for Green Cards and U.S. citizenship, following heightened security concerns.

According to a report published by The New York Times, the halted cases include all pending applications for permanent residency and naturalization.

The restriction affects nationals from countries previously targeted by the Trump administration’s immigration policies. These applicants had already been barred in June from obtaining immigration status through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Among the affected nations are Afghanistan, Somalia, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Sudan, Turkmenistan, Yemen, and several others. All final decisions, whether approvals or rejections, on cases belonging to citizens of these countries have been put on hold until further notice.

The move comes in response to a recent incident in which an Afghan national opened fire on National Guard personnel last week. Following the attack, President Donald Trump announced a new wave of strict immigration measures, citing national security as the top priority.

Officials say security agencies are intensifying screening procedures for refugees and migrants, with particular focus on individuals from Afghanistan. Enhanced monitoring of online activities, digital behavior, and travel histories is also being enforced as part of the revised vetting process.

Authorities emphasize that the suspensions are temporary but necessary while a broader security review is carried out. The decision has raised concerns among immigrant communities and advocacy groups, who fear long delays and uncertainty for thousands of applicants awaiting legal status in the U.S.