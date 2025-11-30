An Afghan national who was paroled into the United States under Operation Allies Welcome was arrested for threatening to blow up a building in Fort Worth, according to DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay was arrested Tuesday by the Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and charged with making terroristic threats.

McLaughlin said Alokozay posted a video of himself on TikTok indicating he was building a bomb with an intended target of the Fort Worth area.

McLaughlin also said that Alokozay was paroled into the United States under President Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome program.

The effort, started in 2021, sought to resettle Afghan refugees amid the U.S. military withdrawal from the country that year. She also said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had lodged a detainer on Alokozay after his arrest.

McLaughlin noted Alokozay’s arrest came a day before a shooting near the White House in Washington D.C. left one National Guard member dead and another injured. It’s unclear what, if any, connection there is between the two incidents.

WFAA has reached out to DHS, FBI and the Texas Department of Public Safety for more details regarding Alokozay’s arrest.