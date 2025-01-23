Popular actress Urvashi Rautela has recently clarified about her viral bathroom video, which took social media by storm in 2024.

Urvashi revealed that the video was a scene from her film ‘Ghaspitiya’ and was released on the request of the producers.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Urvashi said, “The producers were facing financial difficulties and had to sell their land due to some debts. They were close to going on the road. In this situation, they asked our team for permission to go viral first.”

Urvashi added, “It was a scene from the film itself, and there was nothing special about it. The producers requested us to leak this scene first and promote the film. It was also a warning to girls to be careful.”

It should be noted that the actress made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Singh Saheb The Great’ and over time she has shown her acting skills in many famous films like ‘Hate Story 4’, ‘Sanam Re’, ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Pagalpanti’. Her upcoming film ‘Dakota Maharaj’ is also gaining a lot of popularity among the audience.