A United Nations special experts’ report has concluded that Pakistan was not involved in the Pahalgam attack and that India’s military action, referred to as Operation Sindoor, constituted a violation of international law. The UN has formally sought explanations from India regarding its actions.

In their report, UN special experts strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack and emphasized that those responsible must be brought to justice in accordance with the law. At the same time, the experts highlighted that Pakistan denied any involvement in the incident and consistently called for an independent, transparent, and impartial investigation.

According to the report, on 7 May 2025, India used force within Pakistan’s territory under Operation Sindoor. The experts stated that this use of force violated the UN Charter, as India failed to meet the necessary legal requirements for invoking self-defense.

The report noted that India did not formally notify the UN Security Council under Article 51 of the Charter, a procedural requirement in cases of self-defense. The lack of prior notification was described as a serious breach of international norms.

UN experts observed that India was unable to present credible or verifiable evidence proving Pakistan’s state-level involvement in the Pahalgam attack. The report reaffirmed that Pakistan officially condemned the Indian military action on 7 May 2025 and informed the Security Council that it reserved the right to self-defense under Article 51.

The report raised serious concerns over the humanitarian impact of Indian strikes, stating that civilian areas were targeted, mosques were damaged, and multiple civilians were killed or injured. The experts warned that unlawful use of force could amount to violations of the right to life under international human rights law.

UN experts emphasized that there is no recognized independent right to use unilateral military force in the name of counterterrorism. They cautioned that India’s actions risk escalating into a wider conflict.

The report stated that if India’s actions are considered an armed attack, Pakistan is entitled to exercise its right to self-defense. India’s conduct was described as a grave violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and the principle of non-intervention.

The report also criticized India for refusing to participate in arbitration proceedings and for challenging the jurisdiction of dispute resolution mechanisms under the Indus Waters Treaty. UN experts urged India to implement the treaty in good faith and to refrain from actions that could infringe upon Pakistan’s rights.

They called on India to clearly outline measures to prevent human rights violations arising from water obstruction and to address potential humanitarian consequences.