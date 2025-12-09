Highlights

​Islamabad: The atmosphere in the federal capital, Islamabad, was profoundly resonant with the spirit of unity, history, and the promising future of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The occasion was the celebration of the UAE’s 54th Yaum-e-Eid Al-Ittihad (National Day), a monumental event executed with magnificence, cultural richness, and impeccable organisation. This ceremony transcended a mere national festival; it served as a powerful testament to the deep-seated, historical, and strategic partnership between Pakistan and the UAE, a bond cultivated over more than five decades. Hundreds of distinguished guests attended, uniformly expressing high praise for every dimension of this extraordinary diplomatic gathering. The Ambiance and Diplomatic Roster

​The thematic setting and overall ambiance of the venue were designed with such finesse that they momentarily transported the guests to the heart of the Gulf nation. The hall’s decor skillfully narrated the UAE’s journey highlighting its initial struggles, its core national elements, and the visionary leadership that guided its formation. The theme powerfully encapsulated the values of unity and progress.

​The event’s prestige was underscored by the stellar list of attendees, representing the highest echelons of Pakistan’s political, diplomatic, and commercial landscape. Key figures included the Chief Guest Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the Speaker of the National Assembly, numerous Federal Ministers, Ambassadors of various countries, and influential representatives of the business community. Their collective presence powerfully affirmed the strategic importance Pakistan places on its relationship with the UAE.

​A Partnership Forged in Trust

​The foundational strength of the Pakistan-UAE relationship is rooted not just in formal diplomatic ties but in shared cultural affinity, religious brotherhood, and economic collaboration. Pakistan holds the honour of being one of the very first nations to recognize the UAE Federation upon its establishment in 1971. This relationship was personally championed and nurtured by the late founding father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who affectionately regarded Pakistan as his second home.

​Historically, Pakistan’s contribution was pivotal in the early nation-building efforts of the UAE. Pakistan provided critical expertise and manpower across numerous vital sectors, notably in the armed forces, civil administration, education, and infrastructure development throughout the 1960s and 1970s. This early strategic collaboration established an enduring reservoir of goodwill. Furthermore, the UAE has consistently ranked as one of Pakistan’s largest trading and investment partners, providing essential financial lifelines during periods of economic instability and, crucially, hosting the single largest expatriate Pakistani community globally. This uninterrupted history of mutual reliance defines the relationship as a resilient “partnership of brothers,” built on shared adversity and triumph.

Charting a Course Towards Innovation and Shared Prosperity

​UAE Ambassador Salem Mohamed Al Zaabi commenced his comprehensive address by welcoming the distinguished audience and celebrating the historical depth of the 54th Union Day.

​The Ambassador emphatically stated: “It is my great pleasure to welcome you all this evening as we celebrate the 54th Union Day of the United Arab Emirates a day that commemorates the historic unification of our nation in 1971 under the visionary leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may Allah have mercy on him. This year’s theme, ‘United,’ reflects the core values that have defined our successful journey for more than five decades—unity, cohesion, tolerance, and shared purpose… These foundational principles have transformed the Union into a remarkable global model of development, progress, and resilience.”

​In a key announcement, he confirmed that this year’s festivities are strategically aligned with the declaration of 2025 as the Year of the Community. This decision, he noted, powerfully reaffirms the leadership’s conviction in the indispensable role played by citizens and the over 200 nationalities who live and work together in harmony, reinforcing the UAE’s globally admired model of “unity in diversity.”

​Shifting focus to the future trajectory of the Emirates, the Ambassador detailed the ambitious national visions guiding development, specifically citing “We the UAE 2031” and “UAE Centennial 2071.” He pointed out the country’s relentless push towards excellence in high-growth sectors such as clean energy, knowledge-based economies, and future-ready technologies. These milestones, he underscored, are a reflection of a holistic strategy rooted in sound resource management and a comprehensive investment in human capital.

​Strategic Collaboration and Future Imperatives:

Addressing the bilateral relationship, the Ambassador asserted: “As we gather here in Islamabad, we are powerfully reminded of the robust bonds that unite our two nations… The UAE and Pakistan share a deep-rooted friendship, cemented by mutual respect, shared cultural values, and a unified vision for promoting regional peace and sustainable development.”

​In outlining the path forward, he specified five key sectors offering immense potential for intensified collaboration: Renewable Energy, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Sustainability, Economic Diversification, and Agricultural Innovation. He stressed that intensified collaboration in these areas would unlock new opportunities for the burgeoning youth populations of both nations and stimulate innovation that extends benefits far beyond their borders, serving the wider regional community. He concluded this segment by reaffirming the determination to strategically broaden the horizons of economic relations to authentically reflect the profound depth and strength of the historic ties between the two nations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Endorsement of Enduring Ties

​Chief Guest Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his warmest congratulations to the UAE leadership and its people.

​The Prime Minister characterized the partnership as ‘historic and time-tested,’ emphasizing that it is grounded in shared aspirations and the indissoluble spiritual bond connecting the two peoples. He extended high praise to the vast Pakistani community residing in the Emirates, hailing them as a vital ‘bridge of pride’ that contributes substantively to the UAE’s ongoing success story. He concluded by reiterating his government’s resolute commitment to further strengthening multifaceted cooperation for ensuring a mutually beneficial and prosperous future for both allied nations.

​The presence of media leadership was keenly felt, marking the event as a convergence point for diplomatic and media influence. Rafay Khan Niazi, Managing Director of Roze News and Editor of Daily The Patriot, specially attended, He engaged in key bilateral meetings with several distinguished diplomatic figures, including the US Chargé d’Affaires to Pakistan Natalie Baker, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, German Ambassador Anna Leppel, Qatar’s Ambassador Ali Issa, and influential senior figures from the business community. During his conversation with Natalie Baker, Mr. Rafay Niazi expressed his appreciation for her critical role in reinforcing Pakistan-US relations. Crucially, he also held important exchanges with all Ambassadors regarding the constructive and strategic role of media in fostering stronger bilateral and multilateral ties, thereby highlighting the indispensable nature of media engagement in contemporary diplomatic strategy.

Signalling a New Diplomatic Chapter

​A notable media highlight was the exclusive interaction featuring the new UAE Ambassador, Major General (R) Salem Mohamed Salim Al Bawab Al Zaabi, who had only assumed his charge in Pakistan last month. The Ambassador granted his first exclusive interview to ROZE News. The interview was expertly conducted by Nawabzada Shah Ali, special representative of ROZE News and writer of this feature article.

​During the special conversation, Ambassador Al Zaabi stressed the historical and extraordinarily strong nature of Pakistan-UAE relations. He expressed his profound pride that millions of Pakistanis are residing in the UAE and actively contributing to its developmental strides. The Ambassador acknowledged the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Deputy Prime Minister, and the Speaker of the National Assembly at the National Day ceremony as a great honour for the UAE, serving as a powerful demonstration of the profound bilateral commitment

The Dawn of a Strategic Economic Era

​The substantive speeches and the unprecedented high-level attendance at the 54th Union Day firmly signal a significant pivot away from traditional aid-based relations towards a modern, strategic economic partnership. The Ambassador’s explicit mention of cutting-edge sectors like AI, Renewable Energy, and Sustainable Agriculture underscores the UAE’s forward-looking approach—focusing on investing in Pakistan’s future growth potential rather than merely providing short-term economic stabilization. This strategic alignment is perfectly synchronous with Pakistan’s goal of comprehensive economic modernization. The inclusion of senior Pakistani officials across finance and foreign affairs emphasizes that this new economic era is being actively championed at the highest levels of the government. For the region at large, this renewed and strategically focused commitment serves as a crucial pillar of stability, development, and regional cohesion, underpinned by robust bilateral ties and shared prosperity goals.

​The evening’s cultural programme provided captivating interludes, including the UAE’s traditional cultural dance, which was universally praised by the attendees. Performers in authentic traditional attire beautifully embodied the spirit of the ancient Bedouin civilization seamlessly merged with modern Emirati advancement. Furthermore, guests were treated to an exquisite spread of UAE’s traditional cuisine, showcasing the richness and variety of Emirati culinary hospitality. Attendees expressed immense satisfaction with the culinary experience, the warmth of the reception, and the flawless arrangements, concluding the evening with profoundly pleasant impressions.

​This magnificent Union Day celebration in Islamabad was a powerful, tangible symbol of the shared vision for respect, trust, and accelerated development between the leaderships of the two countries. This night solidified the notion that the Pakistan-UAE relationship is not just historical, but is aggressively accelerating towards a robust economic future, driven by collaboration in sectors like Renewable Energy, Artificial Intelligence, and Modern Agriculture. The Ambassador’s resolute renewal of commitment to the core values of unity, determination, and compassion provides a compelling promise that these fraternal ties are poised to strengthen significantly for generations to come.