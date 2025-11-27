ISLAMABAD – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has rejected reports of a visa ban on Pakistani citizens, a statement that comes shortly after the Pakistan Senate was informed of alleged restrictions.

UAE Consul General in Karachi, Bakheet Ateeq Alremeithi, told local media that all visa types are being processed and reports of a ban are “completely false”. He added that the Karachi consulate is experiencing an unprecedented surge in applications, with some categories now requiring advance booking exceeding one month, marking the highest demand in the past three years.

Senate briefing

Earlier, Additional Interior Secretary Salman Chaudhry had briefed the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights, stating that the UAE was allegedly issuing visas only to diplomatic (blue) passport holders. He warned that a potential ban would be difficult to reverse and added that Saudi Arabia had also considered restricting Pakistani passports. The interior ministry has obtained digital records of 180-200 million citizens to prevent misuse or irregularities in passport issuance.

The UAE official, on the other hand, explained that some Pakistani travel agents had previously tampered with visa application records, creating challenges for both applicants and authorities. To maintain transparency, a biometric system was introduced. Around 2.27 million Pakistanis currently reside in the UAE, with authorities offering record corrections for those involved in minor offences.

Pakistan-UAE ties

Pakistan and the UAE share close diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations. The UAE is one of Pakistan’s largest trade partners in the Middle East and a major source of remittances. Many Pakistanis continue to live and work in the Emirates, contributing to its economy while maintaining strong connections with home.