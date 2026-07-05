Islamabad:: On the occasion of the 250th anniversary of American independence, the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the U.S. Consulate General in Lahore bring the spirit of Freedom 250 to two of Pakistan’s most iconic cities highlighting the cultural and political connections between the two countries. The U.S. Mission to Pakistan expresses its appreciation to the Government of Pakistan for supporting the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

The U.S. Embassy illuminated the Pakistan National Monument in the colors of the American flag from July 1 through July 5, 2026. The illumination was carried out as a gesture of friendship and in coordination with Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Capital Development Authority. Throughout the five-day commemoration, red, white, and blue lights also illuminated Globe Chowk on Constitution Avenue. In Lahore, the U.S. Mission to Pakistan coordinated the illumination of the iconic Alamgiri Gate and Picture Wall at the Lahore Fort, along with the Quaid-e-Azam Library and the National Institute of Technology as part of the Freedom 250 celebrations.

Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker highlighted, “America’s 250th anniversary is a moment of renewal. It is a chance to strengthen our institutions, reaffirm our leadership, and build partnerships rooted in mutual respect and reciprocity. With Pakistan, we are building on sovereignty, strength, and shared prosperity, translating mutual respect and aligned interests into real results. As we step into this next chapter, America moves forward with confidence in our values and a clear sense of purpose, committed to a partnership that delivers lasting security and shared opportunity for generations to come.”

These illuminations are part of the U.S. Mission to Pakistan’s Freedom 250 campaign, the United States’ year long, global initiative to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. It offers a unique opportunity to celebrate this milestone alongside friends and partners who have shared in America’s journey.

These illuminations honor the enduring values of freedom, democracy, and opportunity that continue to strengthen the U.S.-Pakistan relationship. Anchored in expanding trade and investment, a growing partnership in critical minerals, economic development, and regional peace, the bilateral relationship continues to evolve in ways that benefit both nations.