By Sardar Khan Niazi

For more than seven decades, the U.S. dollar has served as the world’s principal settlement currency for cross-border trade. From oil shipments in the Middle East to electronics exports in Asia, international commerce has largely been conducted and settled in dollars. This dominance has provided stability, liquidity and efficiency to the global financial system. Yet, recent geopolitical tensions, sanctions, trade disputes and technological innovations are prompting many countries to reconsider their dependence on the greenback. The dollar’s supremacy is rooted in the economic strength of the United States, the depth of its financial markets and global confidence in American institutions. Businesses prefer using a currency that is widely accepted, easily convertible and backed by a robust financial system. As a result, even trade between two non-American countries is often invoiced and settled in dollars. However, the international landscape is changing. Major economies, including China, Russia and several members of the BRICS grouping, have accelerated efforts to conduct trade in local currencies. Bilateral agreements that bypass the dollar are becoming increasingly common. Central banks are also diversifying their foreign exchange reserves, reducing the share of dollar-denominated assets. The motivation is not purely economic. Many countries view excessive reliance on the dollar as a strategic vulnerability. Financial sanctions imposed through the dollar-based system have demonstrated how access to international payments can be influenced by geopolitical considerations. Consequently, governments are exploring alternatives that offer greater financial autonomy. Technological developments may further reshape the global payments architecture. Digital currencies, instant payment systems and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) have the potential to lower transaction costs and facilitate direct settlements between trading partners. While these innovations are unlikely to replace the dollar overnight, they could gradually weaken its monopoly over international transactions. Nevertheless, predictions of the dollar’s imminent decline should be treated with caution. No alternative currency currently matches the dollar’s combination of liquidity, trust and global acceptance. The euro faces institutional constraints, while the Chinese yuan remains subject to capital controls and limited convertibility. Building a credible alternative requires more than economic size; it demands transparent institutions and deep financial markets. For countries such as Pakistan, the evolving monetary landscape presents both opportunities and challenges. Greater use of local currencies in regional trade could reduce exchange-rate risks and ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves. At the same time, policymakers must avoid abrupt shifts that could create uncertainty for businesses and investors. The future of cross-border trade is likely to be more multipolar than in the past. Rather than witnessing the complete replacement of the dollar, the world may move toward a system in which several currencies coexist and compete for international relevance. The U.S. dollar will probably remain the dominant settlement currency for the foreseeable future, but its unrivalled position is no longer beyond question. As global economic power becomes more dispersed, the architecture of international trade will continue to evolve. The challenge for policymakers is to adapt to this transition while preserving the stability and efficiency upon which global commerce depends.