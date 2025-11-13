The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the bomb attack at an Islamabad court, expressing solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan in this difficult time. In its statement, the ministry conveyed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. Turkey reaffirmed its support for Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and emphasized the need for continued cooperation to eliminate the menace of extremism.