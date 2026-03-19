DOHA/RIYADH: US ​President Donald Trump said an angry Israel “violently lashed out” and attacked Iran’s major gas field, a significant escalation in the US-Israeli war, but ruled out further such ‌attacks by Israel unless Iran retaliated.

Wednesday’s attack on the huge South Pars gas field drove oil prices higher and prompted a threat by Iran to attack oil and gas targets across the Gulf, while it fired missiles at Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The escalation heightens the unprecedented disruption of global energy supplies that has raised the political stakes for Trump, who joined Israel in attacking Iran nearly four weeks ago.

Qatar’s state oil giant QatarEnergy reported “extensive ​damage” after Iranian missiles hit the Ras Laffan Industrial City that processes about a fifth of global gas supply.

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles launched toward ​Riyadh on Wednesday and an attempted drone attack on a gas facility in its east.

On Thursday, Iran again targeted Qatar’s gas facilities and its missiles also targeted the Saudi capital.