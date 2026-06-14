US President Trump has expressed concern over Israel’s attack on Beirut to potentially sabotage the peace agreement and called on the parties to reduce tensions.

US President Donald Trump has said that the attack in Beirut should not have happened and all parties should show restraint to improve the situation.

Trump said in a statement on social media that Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack in response was very limited in nature and there were no reports of injuries or deaths.

Trump said that the peace agreement and the negotiation process should not be affected after the Israeli attack because a peace agreement is imminent that can lead to peace in the region, including Lebanon.

The US President urged Hezbollah and Israel to stop the attacks and said that there should be no more attacks from either side and the current peace process should not be affected.