WASHINGTON: US Vice President JD Vance said on Monday that President Donald Trump could choose to make public the agreement reached between Washington and Tehran before its planned in-person signing later this week. Speaking to Fox News, Vance said Trump was considering releasing details of the accord ahead of Friday. The agreement has already been electronically signed by officials from both countries and is expected to be formally signed during a face-to-face ceremony on Friday.

Similarly Trump said that a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities between Washington and Tehran had already been signed, while indicating that the document’s contents would likely be made public after a formal signing ceremony scheduled for Friday.

Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the G7 summit, Trump said the agreement had been finalised and expressed support for releasing its text soon. He described the memorandum as a significant document and suggested that details would become available shortly after Friday’s planned ceremony.

A senior US official separately confirmed that Washington and Tehran had signed the framework agreement intended to bring an end to nearly four months of conflict. The official said a formal ceremony would take place later this week and predicted a gradual increase in shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz as implementation begins.

Iranian leaders welcome agreement

In Tehran, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described the memorandum as a potentially important achievement for both Iran and the wider region. He said that, if fully implemented, the agreement could resolve numerous outstanding issues and create new opportunities for regional stability and cooperation. According to Iranian media, more than 90 per cent of members of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council supported the deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said senior Iranian and US negotiators were expected to meet in Switzerland on Friday before the memorandum is formally signed and a new round of talks begins. While welcoming the potential economic benefits of an agreement, he stressed that Iran would avoid becoming dependent on understandings reached with Washington and would remain mindful of past experiences in bilateral relations.

The memorandum is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on Friday, although its full terms have not yet been publicly disclosed.

Vance did not specify whether the entire text of the agreement or only selected portions would be released before the scheduled signing. The deal is seen as a significant step in ongoing efforts to improve relations between the United States and Iran.