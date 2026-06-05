New York :The legal team of US President Donald Trump has reportedly refused to provide financial information sought by lawyers for the BBC in a $10b defamation lawsuit, according to a report by the Financial Times citing court filings.

The dispute stems from Trump’s claim that the BBC defamed him by selectively editing a 2021 speech related to the January 6 Capitol riot, allegedly altering its context. The broadcaster has rejected the allegations and is seeking to have the case dismissed.

BBC pushes for Trump trust disclosures

According to court documents cited in the FT, the BBC has subpoenaed financial records from the Donald J Trump Revocable Trust, which is managed by Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. The broadcaster is seeking detailed information on assets, holdings, tax returns and valuations linked to nearly 400 entities connected to the trust.