Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain made a surprise visit to Lahore Airport and the ministers remained at the airport for 2 hours, observing the immigration process.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his displeasure at the rush at the immigration counters and gave orders to resolve the process quickly.

Both the ministers spoke to passengers going abroad and asked about the immigration process.

Federal Minister Salik Hussain checked the protector stickers on the travel documents, a young man who was going abroad for a driver job under the protector was stopped from traveling because he did not have a driving license.

Federal Minister Salik Hussain expressed his displeasure and ordered an inquiry.

With the alleged connivance of an FIA official, a passenger going abroad was stopped at the counter by immigration staff, the off-load passenger was assured of returning the money paid to the private company.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called the immigration officials who stopped the two youths and congratulated them and gave them a reward from his own pocket, and also announced the distribution of appreciation certificates.

Mohsin Naqvi said that no passenger should be allowed to travel without the necessary documents, illegal immigration will not be tolerated at all.

He said that no passenger who brings disrepute to the country will be allowed to travel, and strict action will be taken against the officials of the FIA ​​or any other institution involved.

Salik Hussain said that under the Protector, the authentic documents of the relevant employment of the passengers should be verified in every case.